Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said Monday Iloilo Mayor Jed Mabilog has nothing to be afraid of if he is doing all right as Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido, currently Ozamiz City police chief, will be assigned to his province.

"He should be scared if he is doing something wrong. If not, why would he be scared of police, right?" Dela Rosa said in a phone-patch interview with reporters.

Though Duterte said Mabilog is still on his "narco list", Dela Rosa said there is a possibility that he is not involved in the drug trade as Iloilo's top drug lords, Melvin and Merriam Odicta are dead.

"Maybe no (involvement) because Odicta is dead. He has nothing to protect," he said.

Dela Rosa said Espenido will work as soon as possible as Iloilo City police chief once he is ready.

"It's automatic that he will work... He will go to Iloilo to work right? He is the chief of Iloilo police," he added.

Dela Rosa assured that Espenido will look into all problems while keeping illegal drugs as priority in the province.

"The reason why the president put him there is to focus on the drug problem," he explained.

Dela Rosa said he is still looking for a replacement for Espenido.

Meanwhile, Mabilog released a statement few hours after Duterte announced Espenido will be Iloilo City police chief.

"In the city of Iloilo. I will share with him our own strategies and compare notes on how to win this war at the barangay level," Mabilog said.

Mabilog added: "I look forward to working side by side with Chief Inspector Espenido as the President's point-man in the battle against illegal drugs in Iloilo, both city and province." Ella Dionisio/DMS