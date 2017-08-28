President Rodrigo Duterte has urged all Filipinos to uphold the rule of law as the country commemorates the National Heroes' Day on Monday.

Duterte, in his National Heroes' Day message, said the Filipinos are forever grateful for the heroes' noble deeds and sacrifice.

"Let us honor them by upholding the rule of law, protecting our nation and fostering goodwill among ourselves," he said.

The President said that all Filipinos should also harness the same virtues "as we continue to fight against lawlessness, criminality and poverty that hinder us from achieving our full potential."

He also praised the Filipino heroes for helping lay the foundation of nation and for dedicating their lives for the future generations.

"Their courage, leadership and wisdom paved the way for us to enjoy the blessings of freedom, independence and democracy," he said.

He asked the public to commemorate the life and works of the heroes by embracing their ways in their everyday life.

"Let us emulate their example as we continue to realize our ideals and aspirations for ourselves and for our country," he added.

Duterte is expected to attend the flag raising ceremony on Monday, a regular holiday throughout the country, to commemorate the National Heroes' Day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City. Ella Dionisio/DMS