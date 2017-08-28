Malacanang urged on Sunday the public to allow the law to take its due course now that the 17-year old student who was killed in the anti-drug operation in Caloocan City had been laid to rest.

Kian Loyd de los Santos was buried on Saturday amid public outrage against the rub out allegedly committed by the policemen during their operation on August 16.

"A criminal complaint against the Caloocan policemen involved in the incident has already been filed," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

"Investigation is now in the process. Let us allow the law to take its due course," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed that he would not interfere in the probe.

He has said that if the policemen would be convicted, he would allow them to go to jail. Celerina Monte/DMS