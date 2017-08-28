The father of the leaders of Islamic State-inspired Maute terror group passed away on Sunday afternoon in a hospital after experiencing difficulty in breathing while in detention in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, jail spokesman said.

In a television interview at ANC, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesman Senior Inspector Xavier Solda said Cayamora Maute passed away at around 3pm in Taguig-Pateros Hospital.

He said before Cayamora was rushed to the hospital, he was "experiencing difficulty in breathing after his blood pressure shoots up."

He added that Cayamora was suffering from diabetes, hepatitis and hypertension.

Solda said Cayamora's family members who are also detained in Camp Bagong Diwa were immediately informed of what happened.

"In fact this afternoon (after) he was fetched from hospital, there was a short viewing with other Maute family members who are also detained at special intensive care area inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig. After the short viewing the family brought his cadaver, I think it's in Quiapo (Manila), but I'm not sure of the (exact) place," he said.

Cayamora, father of Maute brothers Omar and Abdullah, along with four others were arrested in a checkpoint operation in Davao City on June 6.

His sons were among the followers of Isnilon Hapilon, anointed IS leader in Southeast Asia, who attacked and started occupying Marawi City on May 23.

The military has said that Omar was already killed in the operations in Marawi, while Abdullah and Hapilon remained in the war-torn city. Celerina Monte/DMS