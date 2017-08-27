Almost 1,000 families were preemptively evacuated because of Tropical Storm Jolina, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Saturday.

"Over night we have recorded almost 1000 families evacuated preemptively in the provinces of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Zambales, Abra and Benguet," Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson, told reporters in a press briefing in Camp Aguinaldo.

Marasigan said some families that were preemptively evacuated are living in coastal areas.

She said power supply in the areas of Dipakulao, Aurora province, San Fernando in Pampanga and Balatan in Camarines Sur were restored as of Saturday morning after power outage occurred Friday night.

Marasigan said stranded vessels in Bicol region have sailed while suspension of trips to northern Luzon were lifted as Tropical Storm Jolina left landmass at past 5 am.

Marasigan said Kennon Road in Mountain Province was reopened after it was closed Friday night but the NDRRMC advise motorist to take other roads like Marcos Highway and Naguilian Road,

"In Cordillera region, we monitored minor landslide and there are ongoing clearing operations in all of these areas," she said.

Marasigan said the operation center of the NDRRMC and regional officer of the areas affected by Tropical Storm Jolina remained on red alert.

State weather forecaster Aldzar Aurelio said all tropical storm warning signals were lifted as Jolina is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Saturday.

He said the whole country, especially the areas affected by Jolina are expected to experience good weather starting Sunday.

As of 4 pm Saturday, Tropical Storm Jolina was last spotted at 280 km west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte with maximum winds of 80 kph and gusts of 95 kph while moving at the speed of 24 kph northwest going to China. Robina Asido/DMS