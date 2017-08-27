Three members of alleged New People's Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter with government authorities in Pangasinan last Friday afternoon.

Chief Insp. Norman Florentino, Pangasinan Provincial Police public information officer, said based on initial report police were conducting combat clearing operations to respond to the reported presence of armed men when they have encounter the armed rebels at the vicinity of Brgy Malico and Brgy. Sta Maria, San Nicolas town around 5:20 pm.

Florentino said the firefight has resulted in the death of three suspected NPA rebels and recovery of several war materials.

"Bodies of the neutralized suspects were immediately evacuated and were brought at Eastern District Hospital in Tayug, Pangasinan for medical treatment but pronounced dead on arrival (DOA)," he said.

Florentino said among the recovered items includes one improvised explosive device (landmine estimated 8 inches in diameter), trip wires, ignition switch, one 9mm Luger submachine gun, two magazine assembly for caliber 9mm sub-machine gun, two rifle grenades, assorted live ammunition for different caliber, two cellphone units, four live ammo for M203 grenade, one magazine assembly for M16 riffle, assorted fired cartridges cases from different calibers; and assorted belongings of the alleged NPAs and sketch of San Nicolas town proper.

"Meanwhile, a hot pursuit operation to the other armed men who managed to escape is being undertaken by the operating troops," he said. "Proper investigation and documentation are being undertaken by San Nicolas Police Station," he added. Robina Asido/DMS