The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the country will experience good weather on Sunday as Tropical Storm Jolina is moving towards China.

In its 7 pm bulletin, PAGASA said Jolina has left the Philippine area of responsibility and is moving 24 kph northwest for China.

“The weather tomorrow in the whole country will be good, especially to those affected in the North and Central Luzon”, forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said.

PAGASA has lifted all tropical signal warnings in the country.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region , Zambales and Bataas may experience cloudy sky with light to moderate rains and occasionally heavy rains, Aurelio said.

Aurelio said there is a possibility a low pressure area will enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the eastern side of the country next week. Alanna Ambi/DMS