Malacanang said on Thursday an alleged involvement of the son of Senator Panfilo Lacson in cement smuggling should be investigated.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella made the statement following the allegation of outgoing Bureau of Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon that a company owned by Lacson's namesake son, Panfilo Jr., allegedly smuggled cement amounting to P106 million for just three shipments in July.

He wondered how younger Lacson's Bonjourno company could ship cement when it only had P20,000 in capitalization in 2015.

"Well, that also has to be verified, that also has to be --- to undergo proper investigation," Abella said during the press briefing.

But when asked again later in the briefing, Abelka said, "it will be better if we don't make any comments regarding that matter. After all, investigation is ongoing."

During the Senate inquiry on the alleged corruption at the BOC, Senator Lacson accused Faeldon of receiving P100 million in "pasalubong" when he became the customs chief in 2016.

Faeldon, who has resigned from the post due to the controversies at the BOC, denied the allegation. Celerina Monte/DMS