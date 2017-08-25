Outgoing Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon on Thursday claimed the son of Senator Panfilo Lacson, who included the former and other officials as allegedly being on the take in a privilege speech on Wednesday, is involved in smuggling cement.

In a televised press conference from Taytay, Rizal, Faeldon said: " I urge you to investigate this. Are you a player? Is your son a player? Is he your dummy?" Faeldon also denied allegations of bribery which Senator Lacson spoke of in his privilege.

Buonjourno, reportedly the company of Panfilo Lacson Jr brought in 67 shiploads of cement which is undervalued by 50 percent, alleged Faeldon.

Faeldon claimed that "last month, in a span of a week, Lacson Jr's company managed to bring in three shipments amounting to P106 million." "How is that possible for a company whose starting capital is only P20,000," asked Faeldon.

Faeldon alleged that Lacson's son wanted to pay "only 50 percent of his freight cost. "He gave fake documents to try to justify that he should pay $8 when the prevailing market price is $16-$20," said Faeldon.

Asked Faeldon would have revealed this if Senator Lacson did not come out with his list, Faeldon said: "Yes."

Faeldon said no case has been filed against the son of Lacson "because we prioritized other cases."

Senator Lacson said he "has nothing to do with my son's business activities." Lacson said he reminded his son to be on the level in whatever business activities.

If Senate committees wish to summon his son, Lacson said he will tell him.

But Faeldon added: ":I dare the next Customs chief to investigate this."

Faeldon said the so-called Davao Group "don't deal with me, if such a group exists."

President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Isidro Lapena, the director general of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority, will replaced Faeldon. Faeldon, a former military officer, has been under fire by lawmakers to quit after shabu worth P6 billion went through Customs and was found later in two warehouses in Valenzuela. DMS