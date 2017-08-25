President Rodrigo Duterte visited for the third time government troops fighting the Islamic State-inspired Maute Terror Group in Marawi City on Thursday.

Duterte said the best way he could show his support to soldiers is to be with them as they have taken hold of the main battle area.

"I will be happy to die for my country. I need to be with you to show my solidarity,” he told the soldiers.

Photos provided by Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go to the media showed Duterte wearing a camouflage jacket and a bullet proof vest.

Duterte arrived in Marawi at around 4pm and stayed there for over an hour.

According to a Malacanang source, he inspected the "main battle ground" and he distributed financial assistance, food packs and watches to the soldiers.

Aside from Go, the other officials who accompanied Duterte were National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Eduardo Ano.

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao after the Maute terrorists attacked and started occupying Marawi on May 23.

From an initial 60-day period, martial law imposition in southern Philippines has been extended until December 31 this year to completely address rebellion in the region. Celerina Monte/DMS