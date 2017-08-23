English Articles
Military assures its support to Duterte
The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assured its support to
President Rodrigo Duterte and denies any links to a group which
claimed to be a representative of the military and police calling for
the ouster of the chief executive.
“The entire AFP along with all the men and women of the uniformed
services and all our civilian personnel stand by the constitutionally
mandated government and unequivocally supports the
Commander-in-Chief,” Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman,
said in a statement issued Tuesday.
The AFP issued their statement in response to the reported call of
Patriotic and Democratic Movement (PADEM), who are claiming to be
representatives of AFP and Philippine National Police (PNP) to oust
Duterte for alleged “betrayal of public trust and in violation of
national sovereignty and democratic rights of the Filipino people.”
“The AFP categorically denies the recent statement issued by a group
that pretends to be representative of the men and women of the AFP and
the PNP and called themselves the Patriotic and Democratic Movement
(PADEM),” said Padilla.
“The accusations and issues cited by the group are unfounded and
uncalled for. Such issues are clearly politically motivated and a
matter that the AFP does not and will not subscribe to,” he added..
Padilla noted that the “current developments and issues that this
group wishes to take advantage of are now being addressed by the
Department of Justice (DOJ) and parties to a possible crime are now
under detention.”
“Let us respect these processes and not allow ourselves to be used by
individuals or groups with vested interests. We appeal for sobriety,
reason and patience as we await the results of these processes,” he
said.
“We are the constitutionally mandated protectors of the people and
will stand by our law abiding citizens whenever and wherever we are
needed. Having affirmed this, the AFP however, will not hesitate in
acting against forces who shall undermine the stability and security
of our country and those who wish to destabilize our nation thru
unconstitutional means,” he added.
Padilla noted that the Armed Forces also “appeals to the public and
the various political groups to respect the apolitical stance of the
AFP and help bring unity and healing instead of fomenting divisiveness
and collapse.” Robina Asido/DMS