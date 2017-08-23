The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assured its support to

President Rodrigo Duterte and denies any links to a group which

claimed to be a representative of the military and police calling for

the ouster of the chief executive.

“The entire AFP along with all the men and women of the uniformed

services and all our civilian personnel stand by the constitutionally

mandated government and unequivocally supports the

Commander-in-Chief,” Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman,

said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The AFP issued their statement in response to the reported call of

Patriotic and Democratic Movement (PADEM), who are claiming to be

representatives of AFP and Philippine National Police (PNP) to oust

Duterte for alleged “betrayal of public trust and in violation of

national sovereignty and democratic rights of the Filipino people.”

“The AFP categorically denies the recent statement issued by a group

that pretends to be representative of the men and women of the AFP and

the PNP and called themselves the Patriotic and Democratic Movement

(PADEM),” said Padilla.

“The accusations and issues cited by the group are unfounded and

uncalled for. Such issues are clearly politically motivated and a

matter that the AFP does not and will not subscribe to,” he added..

Padilla noted that the “current developments and issues that this

group wishes to take advantage of are now being addressed by the

Department of Justice (DOJ) and parties to a possible crime are now

under detention.”

“Let us respect these processes and not allow ourselves to be used by

individuals or groups with vested interests. We appeal for sobriety,

reason and patience as we await the results of these processes,” he

said.

“We are the constitutionally mandated protectors of the people and

will stand by our law abiding citizens whenever and wherever we are

needed. Having affirmed this, the AFP however, will not hesitate in

acting against forces who shall undermine the stability and security

of our country and those who wish to destabilize our nation thru

unconstitutional means,” he added.

Padilla noted that the Armed Forces also “appeals to the public and

the various political groups to respect the apolitical stance of the

AFP and help bring unity and healing instead of fomenting divisiveness

and collapse.” Robina Asido/DMS