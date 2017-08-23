President Rodrigo Duterte is in control of the war on drugs as current

outrage over alleged extrajudicial killings could not have negative

impact on investors' confidence in the Philippines, officials said on

Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella debunked

criticisms that Duterte was out of control in handling the anti-drug

operations following the spike in the number of those killed,

including 17-year old student Kian Lloyd delos Santos.

"I think they misread the situation. The president is very concerned

that these things will be properly handled and properly managed...it's

clear that the President is in full control," he said.

A number of people held a protest at the People Power Monument in

Quezon City on Monday night to express their condemnation over the

extrajudicial killings of individuals allegedly involved in illegal

drugs.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III expressed belief that the

outrage over the alleged extrajudicial killings could not affect the

investors' confidence.

"I don't know, I don't think so. The (stock) market ( index) is still

close to 8,000. I'm not shrugging it off. I'm just looking at the

indicators. Nobody has pulled out any investment," he told reporters

when asked if the outrage over the extrajudicial killings could impact

business.

During his trip to Singapore last week, he noted businessmen he met

there "seemed not to bring it up at all."

He said investors are more concerned about the "general environment

for investments. Is it fair? Do they get a level playing field here?

Is the taxation fair. Are the rules followed?" Celerina Monte/DMS