Duterte in full control of war on drugs, Palace says
President Rodrigo Duterte is in control of the war on drugs as current
outrage over alleged extrajudicial killings could not have negative
impact on investors' confidence in the Philippines, officials said on
Tuesday.
In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella debunked
criticisms that Duterte was out of control in handling the anti-drug
operations following the spike in the number of those killed,
including 17-year old student Kian Lloyd delos Santos.
"I think they misread the situation. The president is very concerned
that these things will be properly handled and properly managed...it's
clear that the President is in full control," he said.
A number of people held a protest at the People Power Monument in
Quezon City on Monday night to express their condemnation over the
extrajudicial killings of individuals allegedly involved in illegal
drugs.
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III expressed belief that the
outrage over the alleged extrajudicial killings could not affect the
investors' confidence.
"I don't know, I don't think so. The (stock) market ( index) is still
close to 8,000. I'm not shrugging it off. I'm just looking at the
indicators. Nobody has pulled out any investment," he told reporters
when asked if the outrage over the extrajudicial killings could impact
business.
During his trip to Singapore last week, he noted businessmen he met
there "seemed not to bring it up at all."
He said investors are more concerned about the "general environment
for investments. Is it fair? Do they get a level playing field here?
Is the taxation fair. Are the rules followed?" Celerina Monte/DMS