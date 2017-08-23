English Articles
Mile Long tenants have option to stay, but rates to go up, DOF chief says
Tenants of government-owned Mile Long property in Makati City could
stay but they have to pay higher rates, Finance Secretary Carlos
Dominguez III said on Tuesday.
Dominguez said the government will send letters to the 240 tenants of
Mile Long of its new offer.
"We're writing the tenants to say 'if you wanna stay, please know that
we are going to charge more because it's (currently) very cheap'," he
said.
The government has ousted Sunvar Realty Development Corporation, owned
by the Rufino-Prieto family, also publisher of the Philippine Daily
Inquirer, as the subcontractor of Mile Long.
President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said Sunvar continued to occupy Mile
Long property even if the contract of lease expired.
He has accused Sunvar of not paying government taxes, while collecting
from its tenants.
A regional trial court in Makati City ordered Sunvar to vacate Mile
Long on August 15.
Dominguez said the government will subcontract the management of Mile
Long. Celerina Monte/DMS