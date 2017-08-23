Tenants of government-owned Mile Long property in Makati City could

stay but they have to pay higher rates, Finance Secretary Carlos

Dominguez III said on Tuesday.

Dominguez said the government will send letters to the 240 tenants of

Mile Long of its new offer.

"We're writing the tenants to say 'if you wanna stay, please know that

we are going to charge more because it's (currently) very cheap'," he

said.

The government has ousted Sunvar Realty Development Corporation, owned

by the Rufino-Prieto family, also publisher of the Philippine Daily

Inquirer, as the subcontractor of Mile Long.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said Sunvar continued to occupy Mile

Long property even if the contract of lease expired.

He has accused Sunvar of not paying government taxes, while collecting

from its tenants.

A regional trial court in Makati City ordered Sunvar to vacate Mile

Long on August 15.

Dominguez said the government will subcontract the management of Mile

Long. Celerina Monte/DMS