Malaysian authorities postponed the scheduled execution on Friday of a Filipino convicted of murder in Sabah, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday.

In a statement, the DA said the execution of Ejah Bin Jaafar was ordered postponed by Sabah Governor Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Juhar Haji Mahiruddin following a last-minute appeal from the Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

"We would like to thank the Governor of Sabah for responding to the repeated appeals of the Philippine Government on behalf of the family of Mr. Jaafar," Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said.

According to Ambassador to Malaysia Charles Jose, the Sabah governor decided to refer Mr. Jaafar’s case back to the Sabah Pardons Board, which he heads, for review.

Jose said the Embassy has been making appeals since 2015 for Malaysian authorities to spare the life of Jaafar and commute his sentence.

The DFA said the prison has been informed of the Governor’s decision.

The Sabah Pardons Board will meet in December to review his case and decide whether to reduce the sentence to life imprisonment or proceed with the execution. The decision of the board will be final and executory without any possibility of appeal, according to the DFA.

Jaafar was found guilty by the Sandakan High Court of murder in September 2006 and was meted the capital punishment in 2009. This decision was affirmed by both the Court of Appeals on 19 September 2011 and by the Federal Court on September 11 2013.

The DFA said it has extended legal assistance in all stages of the trial and the Embassy left no stone unturned to provide assistance to Jaafar, including regular prison visits. His family was also able to visit him through the assistance of the DFA.

"The Department stands ready to provide any further assistance to Ejah bin Jaafar and his family," Cayetano said. DMS