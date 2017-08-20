Director Oscar Albayalde, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) head, said he will personally follow up investigation of the case of a 17-year old boy who died in an anti-drug operation of the Philippine National Police.

“We will follow that up. I will personally follow up the investigation that will be conducted by our Internal Affairs Service there”, Albayalde said in radio interview with Dzbb.

Kian Loyd Delos Santos, 17, a Grade 11 student was killed on a Oplan Galugad operation in Barangay 160, Caloocan City on August 16.

Albayalde said he will give time for the family of Delos Santos to grieve before he will talk to them and the witness.

He said he has not seen a clear copy of the CCTV which captured two alleged police officers seemingly dragging a person believed to be Delos Santos.

Albayalde said the PNP under the leadership of Director General Ronald Dela Rosa will not tolerate officers abusing their powers.

“We will not let that happen, the Philippine National Police under the leadership of Director General Ronald Dela Rosa will not let that happen and the president (Rodrigo Duterte) will never tolerate that”, he said.

He said the president stated he will support the war on drugs of the PNP but not the policemen who abuse their powers.

Alayalde relieved Chief Inspector Amor Cerilo, Police Community Precinct 7 commander of Caloocan and three non-commissioned police officers on Friday .

“We relieved them to give way for a fair investigation”, he said.

Albayalde said 96 percent of the 1706 barangays in National Capital Region are still affected by illegal drug problem. He said 34 of these barangays are cleared by Philippine Drug Enrforcement Agency.

He said the police are fairly targeting big time pushers and street pushers.

“That may not be true because the shabu we recovered here in NCR in one year time of operation reached over 4 billion ( pesos) worth of recovered. If we only recovered shabu from street pushers maybe we will not eve reach 1.5 million ( pesos)”, Albayalde said. Alanna Ambi/DMS