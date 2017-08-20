The government is closely monitoring the situation in two towns of Nueva Ecija affected by the bird flu.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in Nueva Ecija following the confirmation of poultry deaths in the province yesterday by the Department of Agriculture (DA). We ask our people to remain calm yet vigilant and to refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause undue alarm and panic," Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement Saturday.

Abella said "there has been no report of humans contaminated with bird flu in the country.

"As of this time, there has been no report... again, there has been no report... of bird-to-human contamination in the Philippines. We reiterate that bird flu is transferred via respiratory routes. properly cooked chicken meat and eggs... properly cooked chicken meat and eggs remain safe to eat," he said.

"Our officials have been quick in their response, particularly in avian flu investigation and containment activities," he added.

Abella said officials have "established heightened surveillance and community action teams for detection of other fowl deaths and possible flu cases in humans."

"They have likewise established advance command posts in San Nicolas, Pampanga and San Isidro, Nueva Ecija with capacity to respond 24/7," he said.

"Our health officers have trained AFP personnel and have provided personal protective equipment (PPE) and prophylaxis medicines (Tamiflu), good for 10 days for soldiers who would do the culling," he added.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command has deployed more than 300 troops to assist the Bureau of Animal Industry of the Department of Agriculture to prevent the spread of avian influenza virus. Robina Asido/DMS