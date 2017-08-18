President Rodrigo Duterte is open to possible exploration with foreign entities in the disputed South China Sea, a Palace official said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella issued a statement following reports that the President wants to enter into joint exporation with China in the South China Sea.

"The President is open to possible cooperation with foreign entities in exploring and extracting mineral and gas resources in the West Philippine Sea," he said.

But he reiterated certain conditions in order for the Philippines to forge an agreement for a joint exploration.

"Any venture, however, must be compliant with the Philippine Constitution and local laws, and have terms which protect the national interest and are beneficial to the Filipino people," Abella said.

The Philippines has been claiming certain part in the South China Sea, while China has been claiming almost the entire area.

Other claimants are Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan. Celerina Monte/DMS