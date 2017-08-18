Daniel Casabar, a retired major general, formally assumed his post as director of the government arsenal in a turnover ceremony in Bataan on Wednesday.

The ceremony that was held in Camp General Antonio Luna in Limay, Bataan was led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

During the ceremony Casabar replaced retired Maj. Gen. Jonathan Martir was director of government arsenal for seven years.

In his speech, Lorenzana said “because of Director Martir’s initiative and leadership, the government arsenal has diversifed production of defense materiel for use of the AFP’s tactical units, repaired unserviceable rifles of the AFP, and the developed its capability in manufacturing weapons as well as medium and large caliber ammunition.”

“I trust that the incoming director, MGen. Casabar, will carry on the reforms and good governance that MGen. Martir started,” he said.

After emphasizing his background and experience as military officer, Lorenzana expressed his confidence on the new government arsenal director.

“I know that the government arsenal is in good hands with MGen. Casabar on top, confident that he can stir the government arsenal to realize our long time dream of having a self - reliant defense posture,” he said.

“To make this happen, we at the DND commit to support the government arsenal as the priority supplier of rifles and ammunition not only for the Armed Forces of the Philippines but hopefully, to the entire security forces of the Philippine government including the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, and all other armed civilian agencies,” he added.

“To all officials and employees of government arsenal, the one defense team will continue to support you in enhancing not only your production capability and capacity but your welfare and well-being so that you can provide better services and cater to the needs of the country’s defense and security forces,” Lorenzana noted. Robina Asido/DMS