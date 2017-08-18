President Rodrigo Duterte has said he would sell the Mile Long commercial property in Makati City so the government can have funds to finance housing projects for soldiers.

"That Sunvar, I'm selling it, bid it. You want that piece of property? I'm putting you on notice. I'm selling that so that I can build more houses for the soldiers," said Duterte in a speech during the 19th founding anniversary of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption in Malacanang on Wednesday.

Sunvar Realty Development Corporation, which has been occupying Mile Long, is owned by the Rufino-Prieto family, also owner of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, whom Duterte said has been critical of his administration.

Duterte has said Sunvar continued to occupy Mile Long property even if the contract of lease already expired long time ago.

He accused Sunvar of not paying government taxes, while collecting from its tenants.

A Makati City regional trial court on August 15 ordered Sunvar to vacate Mile Long in three days. Tenants have started leaving.

Sunvar has said it has pursued legal remedies to resist ejection, claiming the expiration of the lease would be only in 2027.

But Sunvar added that the company understands that the government has taken an opposite view.

Duterte likened the case of Sunvar with Mighty Corp. for allegedly using fake stamps. Mighty was forced to enter into a P25-billion settlement with the government.

Duterte said what Sunvar did was economic sabotage. He warned tax evaders that the government would no longer enter into a compromise.

"I'm no longer interested with the money that you stole. I'd be happy to see you there in (Camp) Crame. I will charge you with economic sabotage. That is non-bailable," Duterte said. Celerina Monte/DMS