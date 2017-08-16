The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) relieved Tuesday a soldier who allegedly committed verbal abuse during the conduct of checkpoint operation in Lanao del Sur.

“This headquarters received a complaint from one concerned citizen of an alleged misdemeanor, specifically verbal abuse, committed by one of our troops in a checkpoint in Marantao municipality sometime last week,” Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, said.

Petinglay identified the soldier as Corporal Marlon Lorigas of the Philippine Army.

“Immediately, upon the order of the WestMinCom and Joint Task Force Marawi Commanders, Cpl Lorigas was relieved from his duty, disarmed and placed on restrictive custody (stockade),” she said.

“An investigation is underway to determine his specific violations committed and further to know appropriate sanctions that may be meted to him in case found guilty,” she added.

Petinglay also noted that Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, Jr., head of the Western Mindanao Command assures the AFP will not tolerate misconduct and bad behavior of its personnel and troops especially during martial law period.

“Any infraction committed by our soldiers is unacceptable during this most difficult and trying times,” he said.

“We have been constantly reminding our troops to stay humble and respectful in every engagement they participate, especially in the discharge of their duties. Thus, if proven guilty, it is expected that we will also be harsh on those who violate,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS