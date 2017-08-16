Ozamiz Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog and her brother Reynaldo Parojinog Jr., were tested negative for illegal drug use, the Philippine National Police disclosed on Tuesday.

“At that time the urine sample were collected from vice mayor and Reynaldo Jr. they were found to be negative for Methamphetamine and THC or Marijuana use,” Chief Insp. Yela Apostol, a forensic chemist of the PNP Crime Laboratory, told reporters in Camp Crame.

Apostol said the Parojinogs provided their urine samples for drug testing when they were brought in Camp Crame last July 31.

The eleven other suspects arrested in different barangay in Ozamiz City were also tested negative for illegal drug use.

However, Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesman said the negative result of illegal drug testing of the Parojinog siblings will not affect the case filed against them.

“If we will look back, the operation of the CIDG ( Criminal Investigation Detection Group) is the servicing of warrant of the contraband that is indicated on the six search warrants high powered firearms, explosive and drugs, even if the (drug test result of the) two were negative, the result of the search warrant is not negative,” he said.

“If they (Parojinog siblings) were found positive (for illegal drug use) they could have additional violation of use of illegal drugs based on our Republic Act 9165,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS