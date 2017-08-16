The terms of transfer for the helicopter spare parts from Japan may be signed within the year, a spokesman from the Department of National Defense (DND) told Daily Manila Shimbun on Tuesday.

Arsenio Andolong, DND public affairs chief, confirmed that discussion about terms of transfer for the helicopter spare parts from Japan is still ongoing.

“There are an ongoing talks about the terms of transfer of the parts,” he said.

Andolong noted that the signing of the terms of transfer can be made within the year.

“To be sure I think the signing is within the year,” he said.

Andolong said the helicopter spare parts will be delivered to the Philippines after signing of the terms of transfer.

Andolong said delivery could be “around 40,000 pieces of assorted (helicopter spare parts).”

It can be recalled that Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced a possible transfer of the UH-1H helicopter spare parts from Japan during the arrival of two Beechcraft TC90’s training aircraft in Cavite last March.

“We are pleased to announce that the DND has already started discussions with Acquisition Technology and Logistics Agency regarding possible transfer of UH-1H helicopter spare parts to the Philippine Air Force,” he said during the turnover ceremony of the TC90s.

“We are looking forward to the actualization of this proposal. I am grateful that we are indeed getting all the support of our neighbors in Asia, such as Japan,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS