Major General Galileo Gerard Kintanar Jr. assumed his post as the new Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (Wescom) chief in a change of command ceremony in Palawan last Friday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief, said the ceremony that was presided by AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano was held at Camp General Artemio Ricarte in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

Arevalo said Lieutenant General Raul del Rosario who reached his mandatory retirement age of 56 had formally relinquished the leadership of the Western Command (WESCOM) to Kintanar during the ceremony.

Del Rosario "takes pride in how he worked successfully to combat terrorism and insurgency in Palawan and in defending Philippine claims over the disputed West Philippine Sea," according to Arevalo.

In a separate statement, AFP spokesman Brig. Gen Restituto Padilla said Ano "praised and thanked LTG del Rosario for his service to the nation and called on MGen Kintanar to lead with the same dedication and focus if not more."

Kintanar was formerly the commander of Air Education, Training and Doctrine Command of the Philippine Air Forces before he was installed in his new post last Friday.

"MGen Galileo Gerard Kintanar Jr. is a member of the Philippine Military Academy’s (PMA) Sandiwa Class of 1985, where he graduated with honors," said Arevalo.

"He took the Squadron Officer course in Alabama USA in 1994 where he was recognized with a Distinguished Graduate Award. He pursued his Defense and Strategic Studies Course at the Australian Defense College in Canberra and Deakin University, Australia," he added. Robina Asido/DMS