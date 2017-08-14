The Philippine Embassy in Washington DC is closely monitoring the situation in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a state of emergency was declared there following violent clashes between opposing groups of demonstrators that left one person dead and at least 19 injured.

In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano was informed this morning by Embassy Charge d'Affaires Patrick Chuasoto that no Filipino has been reported among the injured or arrested as a result of the violence.

According to Cayetano, police normally notify foreign embassies if there are foreign nationals injured or arrested in such disturbances.

"So far, the Philippine Embassy has not received reports from the Filipino Community or the Charlottesville police," Cayetano said.

The violence erupted after white nationalists staging what they described to be their largest rally in decades clashed with counter-protestors.

The Philippine Embassy urged Filipinos in Charlottesville, which is home to the University of Virginia, and neighboring areas to stay indoors and avoid large gatherings of people.

The embassy estimates there are around 125 Filipinos in Charlottesville, which is located 117 miles southwest of Washington. DMS