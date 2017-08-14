Seven Navotas policemen surrendered on Saturday to the immediate superior for alleged extortion on an alleged drug suspect before being turned over to the Philippine National Police Counter Intelligence Task Force , a spokesman said.

Chief Inspector Jewel Nicanor, the task force spokesman, said in a message on Viber Sunday that PO1 Emmanuel Alojacin, PO1 Mark Ryan Mones, PO2 Jonnel Barocaboc, Kenneth Loria, PO1 Christian Bondo, PO1 Jack Rennert Etcubanas and Pacinio Jessrald surrendered to Senior Supt. Allen Ocden, Navotas police chief, at 6:30 pm.

They were turned over to the task force, added Nicanor.

He said the policemen arrested Mark Echeparee on August 11 at 10 am. for alleged possession of illegal drugs at Brgy. Longos, Malabon.

The cops asked the family of Echeparee to pay P100,000 in exchange of his freedom using his telephone. The policemen instructed the family to give the money at Petron along C3 Road, Caloocan City, Nicanor said.

He said the cops threatened to kill Echeparee if the family failed to give the amount.

The mother of the arrestee reported to this to the task force at 3 pm. on Friday, he said.

The seven cops will be charged with kidnapping and physical injuries, added Nicanor. Alanna Ambi/DMS