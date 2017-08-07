China’s General Administration of Customs has certified no Filipino was involved in the shipment of the 605 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, which is the subject of the ongoing investigation by Congress, a statement from the Bureau of Customs said on Sunday.

In a letter to Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon dated July 17, 2017, Zhang Xiaohui, head of the International Enforcement Cooperation Division- Anti-Smuggling Bureau (ASB) of the General Administration of Customs (GACC), assured that there was no other drug shipment of the illegal drug to the Philippines during that period.

“We hereby certificated (sic) that no Filipino citizen was detected by ASB to be involved in the drug smuggling and that based on our intelligence, there was only one shipment of drug destined for the Philippines and no other shipment was related to this case,” Zhang wrote.

Zhang congratulated the BOC’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Service (CIIS) headed by Director Neil Estrella for its prompt action on the intelligence information related by China on May 26, 2017.

He said the information was relayed to “Mr Rainier,” reportedly Estrella’s chief of staff, requesting quick action on the matter.

During congressional investigations, Estrella said he validated the information and immediately formed a team of agents to raid the warehouse in Valenzuela city where the shipment landed.

“Thank you to the prompt action of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Bureau of Philippine Customs, the 605 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride was successfully seized. Otherwise, the drugs will go into the black market which the consequence cannot be imagined,” Zhang said.

He said the quick action which resulted in the immediate recovery of the shipment was “another example of the necessity of cooperation between China and the Philippines Customs.”

According to Zhang, his office the following information to CIIS for further investigation:

*Xiamen Ati-Smuggling Bureau started the particular anti-drug intelligence operation from January 2017 to May 2017

*United actions were carried out in Xiamen, Quanzhou, Donggua and Shenzhen, resulting in 4 suspects being captured.

*On May 25, 2017, Xiamen Anti-Smuggling Bureau investigation revealed that one shipment declared as 5 printing cylinders was suspected to conceal drugs

*The cylinders had been shipped from Shihu, Quanzhou, Xiamen Customs District to Manila, the Philippines by its carrier, Hong Fei Logistics Company.

Zhang said his office immediately tried to get in touch with Rainier to immediately relay the information to customs officials here.

“Once again, we would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to your utmost attention and since cooperation and assistance,” Zhang said.

“We have a good start and I believe there is plenty of room for our future cooperation,” he added. DMS