Police seized an estimated P6.9 million worth of shabu and arrest three people in a buy-bust operation in Cebu Sunday morning.

An initial police report disclosed a joint buy-bust operation from City Intelligence Branch and Mandaue City Police Office was conducted at Estaca Bay. Compostela around 3:07 am against Jason Barrieto Damole, 38 and a resident of Dap-Dap Catamaran, Lilo-an.

His companions, identified as Kimberly Avila, 20 years old and Marife Viscayno, 16 years old were also arrested.

They were able to recover one piece medium heat sealed plastic pack, 10 pieces large heat sealed plastic packs, 12 pieces medium heat sealed plastic packs all containing white crystalline substance believed to be as shabu and cash money amounting to P4,000, police said.

Authorities said the recovered pieces of evidence has an estimated weight of 590 grams with Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P6,962.000..

The recovered evidence were brought to the regional police crime laboratory for examination while the arrested suspects were temporarily placed in the custodial facility of Mandaue City Police Office pending for filing of case in court.

The suspects are facing cases for possession of dangerous drugs in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. Ella Dionisio/DMS