A fire razed a slum area in a town in Zamboanga Sibugay Saturday evening.

Bureau of Fire Protection Zamboanga Sibugay Fire Officer One John Dominic Bernardo said the affected area is located at Purok Sampaguita, Don Andres, Ipil.

The fire started at 9:02 pm and reached fifth alarm at 10 pm. It was doused 11:20 pm.

“The firefighters had a hard time putting out the fire because the houses were made of light materials,” he said.

Approximately 70 houses were destroyed while there are no casualties reported.

The estimated damage to property was placed at P700,000, said Bernardo. Ella Dionisio/DMS