The Japan Coast Guard will consider Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) K9 Group as partner in establishing their own K9 unit after attending a capability display in Taguig City early this week.

The PCG said, in a statement on Thursday, 36 trainees and two instructors from Japanese ship Kojima PL-21 attended the facility tour and capability demonstration of Coast Guard Working Dogs at the headquarters of Coast Guard K9 Group in Lower Bicutan, Taguig City last Monday.

“The unit introduced the capability of the Explosive Detection Dogs (EDD), Narcotics Detection Dogs (NDD) and Search and Rescue (SAR) Dogs through demonstrations,” the PCG said.

“One of the Coast Guard Working Dogs, with Ensign Mark Jefferson Mangoyob, showcased their skills in narcotic detection during the simulation of an operation,” it added.

According to the PCG, Lieutenant Commander Namo and Ensign Aona of the Japan Coast Guard “expressed his intentions to consider PCGK9 Group as partners in the establishment of their own K9 group and trainings in future reference time”.

The PCG said their K9 Group is “the biggest existing K9 institution trained for explosives, narcotics and search and rescue, which is highly requested because of their efficiency in detection and type of security.”

“The group has 78 EDD, 53 NDD, and 15 SAR dogs deployed throughout the nation especially in the maritime community to combat against terrorism and other lawlessness activities,” it stated. Robina Asido/DMS