The military has arrested two alleged Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members in a combat operation in Tawi-tawi on Thursday.

Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said they were nabbed by troops of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-9 in Barangay Batu-Batu, Panglima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi around 5:30 am

She identified the arrested men as Merson Arak Garim and Rustom Garim.

Petinglay said the combat operation was done in response to the reported presence of seven Abu Sayyaf bandits and robbery by the group in the area.

“Civilians reported sighting of the said Abu Sayyaf bandits, who were armed with M16 and caliber .30 rifles, in Panglima Sugala on Tuesday (July 25),” she said.

Petinglay noted that the government forces were able to recover one M16 rifle loaded with ammunition from the terrorists.

Petinglay said suspects were brought to the Panglima Sugala Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

“The firearms were then turned over to the MBLT9 for safekeeping,” she said.

Petinglay said the number of ASG members apprehended by the Joint Task Forces in Western Mindanao reached 72 as of Wednesday. Robina Asido/DMS

“Of this, 11 were nabbed in Basilan, 43 in Sulu, seven in Tawi-Tawi, and 11 in Zamboanga,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS