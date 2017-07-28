President Rodrigo Duterte has nominated Jose Manuel Romualdez as the Philippine Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States of America, Malacanang said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Romualdez has concurrent jurisdiction over the Commonwealth of Jamaica, Republic of Haiti, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, The Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and Grenadines and Saint Lucia.

"We are confident that with Mr. Romualdez at the helm of the Philippine embassy at Washington, D.C., will further strengthen PH-US relations and promote stronger cooperation between the two countries," he said.

Duterte has decided to pursue an independent foreign policy by distancing from the US, a traditional ally, but to be closed with China despite the territorial dispute.

Romualdez said he is honored. “I’m happy and honored to serve the country. I am humbled by President Duterte’s trust and confidence,” Romualdez said in a text message.

US Ambassador Sung Kim congratulated Romualdez for his nomination.

“Warm congratulations to my good friend Babe Romualdez on his nomination to be Ambassador to the US,” the US ambassador wrote in his Twitter account.

Duterte had appointed Romualdez as the country’s ambassador to Washington in December last year, but the latter had to inform the President that he could not assume the post for at least six months following an emergency operation in January.

Romualdez has recovered. He assumed his original position as special envoy to the United States, which he has doing in his personal capacity.

Romualdez, a columnist for The Star, is president of the Manila Overseas Press Club and vice president of Manila Rotary. He is chairman of the Philippine offices of several US-based multinational companies including FCB Manila and Weber Shandwick Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS