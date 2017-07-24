One soldier was killed while 11 were injured after an attack by alleged New People’s Army members in Bukidnon Saturday evening.

Police Senior Inspector Joseph Yabo, chief of the Kitao-tao municipal police station, said the incident occurred around 10:30pm at Brgy. Kitubo, Kitao-tao after unidentified numbers of gunmen attacked the vehicle of members of 1st Special Forces Battalion.

Yabo said the firefight lasted for 10 minutes that resulted to the death of one soldier and 11 others injured. Ella Dionisio/DMS