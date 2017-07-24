A former police officer committed suicide after kiling his wife, daughter and step daughter in Cebu Sunday morning, police said Sunday,

Carcar City Police Station PO2 Ariel Yap said the incident transpired around 5:30 am inside their residence in Brgy. Valladolid, Carcar City.

Yap identified the suspect as Joel Lopez, 36 who shot himself after killing his wife identified as Jennely Lapina Lopez, 36; also his daughter, Myir Lopez, 8 and step daughter, Angel May Lapina, 12.

Initial investigation disclosed before the incident, Joey and his wife were arguing over financial problems. After that, his grandfather told police he heard simultaneous gunfire.

The grandfather broke in to their house and saw the four lying on the floor.

Lopez, was dismissed as PO2 from the service in 2013 for serious neglect of his duty. Ella Dionisio/DMS