A fire broke out at Gaisano Capital Mall in Ormoc Saturday evening.

Ormoc City Fire Station FO1 Lavernina Rauto said the fire was reported around 1am, originating from the children section located at the second floor.

The fire reached the third alarm and was put under control around 9:27 am Sunday.

Initial report from SFO4 Roberto Ygoria said firefighters are having a hard time to extinguish the fire because of the light and clothing materials placed inside the mall.

The fire which started at the department store of the mall is believed to be cause by an electrical short circuit.

The management of Gaisano Capital Ormoc is yet to declare estimated damage of their store as well as the other concessioners. No casualty were reported. Ella Dionisio/DMS