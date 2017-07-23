Five persons were wounded after an unidentified suspect threw a hand grenade towards the group of a barangay chairman in Carmen, North Cotabato on Friday, a police report said Saturday,

The grenade attack happened while Renato Ortiz Sr., a barangay chairman, and his group was eating in front of a house in Purok 2, Brgy. Gen. Luna, in Carmen town at 6:45 pm

Chief Inspector Julius Malcontento, Carmen Municipal police chief, emphasized the incident is not a terrorist attack.

“Motive of the incident is believed to be connected in land conflict problem”, Malcontento said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun.

Wounded were David Orteza,50, Joel Aragon, Henry Nobleza, 54, Armando Aquino, 51, a 15 years old and a child.

The suspect escaped towards the south.

Municipal police asked the assistance of explosive ordnance disposal team of the Cotabato Police Provincial Office and Cotabato province scene of the crime operatives.

Malcontento said Orteza and Aquino were released from the hospital. The three other victims are in stable conditions. Alanna Ambi/DMS