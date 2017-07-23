The House committee on health chaired by Rep. Angelina Tan of Quezon has approved a substitute bill seeking to strengthen the country’s policy to prevent the growing prevalence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) cases.

In a recent hearing, Rep. Pablo Ortega of La Union presented the report of the technical working group headed by Rep. Jose Enrique Garcia III of Bataan on the consolidation of several bills which seek to strengthen the comprehensive policy on HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, care and support.

The unnumbered substitute bill entitled “Philippine HIV and AIDS Policy Act” declares it a State policy that HIV and AIDS are public health concerns that have wide-ranging social, political, and economic repercussions. Responding to the HIV and AIDS epidemic is therefore imbued with political interest.

It further declares the State shall uphold, respect, protect, fulfill, and promote human rights and dignity as the cornerstone of an effective response to the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

It shall likewise guarantee the confidentiality, anonymity and voluntary nature of HIV testing; ensure the provision of non-discriminatory HIV and AIDS services; and, develop redress mechanisms for persons living with HIV to safeguard their civil, political, economic and social rights.

The State shall ensure access to HIV and AIDS-related services by eliminating the climate of stigma and discrimination that surrounds the epidemic and the people directly affected by it.

The State shall positively address and seek to eradicate conditions that aggravate the spread of HIV infection.

As provided under the bill, the PNAC or Council, established under Republic Act 8504 otherwise known as the “Philippine AIDS Prevention and Control Act of 1998,” shall be reconstituted and streamlined to ensure the implementation of the country’s response to the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

The PNAC shall be an independent agency attached to the Department of Health. DMS