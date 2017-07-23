Malacanang expressed their “deepest condolences” to the family of the police chief and five other policemen killed by suspected members of National People’s Army (NPA) in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said “We assure everyone that we would not rest until justice is served against those responsible for this crime”.

Guhulngan Police chief Superintendent Arnel Arpon , Senior Police Officer 2 Necasio Tabion, Police Officer 3 Jordan Balderas, Police Officers 2 Alvin Paul Bulandres and Alfred Dungue, and Police Officer 1 Abines Silvano were killed in an ambush.

Arpon and his team are heading to a reported ambush of Edison Rita, a Sangguniang bayan official when the alleged NPA members attacked their vehicle, police report said.

Abella said the government is providing assistance to the three police officers wounded in the attack.

Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, Philippine National Police spokesman, said: “The PNP will not stop until the perpetrators are made to answer for the crime.” Alanna Ambi/DMS