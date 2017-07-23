Malacanang Palace urged people to work together to restore peace and order in Mindanao after a joint session of Congress voted to grant President Rodrigo Duterte’s request to extend martial law in Mindanao until December 31.

“Now that the debate is over, let us get on with the job of nation-building and contribute in the attainment of the full promise of Mindanao. There is much work to be done to bring back public safety and law and order in the whole island of Mindanao,” said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement after the voting on Saturday,

“There is much work to be done in the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of Marawi,” added Abella.

Abella added that “the rebellion in Marawi continues to persist and we want to stop the spread of the evil ideology of terrorism and free the people of Mindanao from the tyranny of lawlessness and violent extremism.”

Duterte’s proclamation of martial law in Mindanao for 60 days was to lapse Saturday. He declared martial law due to heavy fighting between the military and the Maute Group, backed up by the Abu Sayyaf and foreign fighters on May 23. DMS