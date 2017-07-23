More than 200,000 evacuees have fled from Marawi City due to the battle of government forces against the ISIS-linked Maute-Abu Sayyaf group.

Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao- Humanitarian Emergency Action and Response Team (ARMM- HEART) said in their Facebook account, there are a total of 219, 309 internally displaced persons from Marawi City as of July 20.

Around 5,535 individuals were rescued, 295 individuals are missing and there were 52 civilian fatalities, it said.

ARMM said 22,714 students and 2,933 teachers in 87 public schools and 45 private schools were affected.

According to education department officials at the ARMM, at least 14 out of 18 schools are considered totally damaged. The remaining four were slightly damaged.

ARMM HEART said 9,114 packs of 25 kilos of rice, 56,396 packs of 6 kilos of rice and other goods were distributed to the displaced families.

At least 63, 398 individuals received medical services which include examination, provision of medicine, referrals and hospital care, it said.

Lany dela Cruz of the International Committee Red Cross in Iligan said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun there is a shortage in food, water and sanitation supply in the east and west municipalities as there is limited access to these areas. Alanna Ambi/DMS