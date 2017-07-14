Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said on Thursday the police will push for an extension of martial law now imposed in Mindanao when ir ends n June 22.

Dela Rosa said they will submit a position paper on Friday stating the reasons of extending the martial law.

"I cannot say how many days (will PNP recommend to extend martial law). For us, we have a reason…we need to extend martial law from the law enforcement perspective", he said.

Dela Rosa said there is a possibility their recommendation to extend martial law may not cover the whole Mindanao. "We are talking. Maybe (coverage of martial law) will be reduced or still Mindanao. It depends. We will talk about that", he said. Alanna Ambi/DMS