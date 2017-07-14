Malacanang defended on Thursday the reinstatement of 19 policemen, including Superintendent Marvin Marcos, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a Leyte town mayor and another inmate last year.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said President Rodrigo Duterte respects and abides by the rule of law.

"Police Superintendent Marvin Marcos has served his suspension and is eligible to be back to duty," he said.

He noted Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa has confirmed the resolution of an administrative case which favored Marcos and the 18 other policemen who were accused of murdering Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr and Raul Yap inside a sub-provincial jail in Baybay City in November 2016.

Espinosa was allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

"We leave the matter to the Philippine National Police -Internal Affairs Service (PNP-IAS) to explain its decision," Abella said.

Abella said the case may be appealed to the National Police Commission. Celerina Monte/DMS