Bureau of Corrections Director Benjamin Delos Santos on Thursday gave his resignation after illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prisons allegedly returned in Muntinlupa City.

Delos Santos, a former chief of the Philippine National Police’s criminal investigation group, said the resumption of the illegal drugs trade in the national penitentiary rendered him “irrelevant.”

The issue about the resurgence of drug trade has made me irrelevant. My irrevocable resignation effective immediately was filed thru Secretary of Justice Vitaliano Aguirre II. I will refrain from further comments and take the vow of silence,” Delos Santos said in a text message.

A graduate of the San Beda College of law, and a fraternity brother of President Rodrigo Duterte, delos Santos was named BuCor head last December.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II earlier said illegal drugs has resumed inside the national penitentiary though it was lower than last year’s level. The transactions are mostly done at the medium security compound which is not covered by police commandos. DMS