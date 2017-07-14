President Rodrigo Duterte assured on Thursday people in the Visayas who were affected by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake last week that assistance will be extended to them.

Duterte visited Ormoc, Leyte where he held a meeting with the local officials. He had a briefing of the extent of damage in the province, the epicenter of the earthquake.

"We're here because we are going to help you," he said, noting that the government has the plan already on how to help the affected communities.

The magnitude 6.5 temblor was followed by strong aftershocks.

At least two people died and around 200 were injured from the strong quake.

There were structures and houses that were damaged. Celerina Monte/DMS