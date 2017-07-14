The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has not monitored any threat related to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte on July 24. .

“So far no threat monitored,” Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, said despite a reported presence of a Turkish terror group in the country.

Padilla said the AFP does not have information about the alleged presence of a Turkish terror group.

“I think it was mentioned that it was alleged they think there is such a group. Now as to the AFP’s position on whether we have that kind of information ,I have to tell you with all honesty that we did not have,” he said.

“However there was information available to our monitoring units of similar nature that they have been closely following and still determining if its… true,” he added.

Padilla said the Joint Task Force National Capital Region of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will be deploying forces to support the Philippine National Police (PNP) but he refused to give details.

“We are part of the security preparations for the SONA and the Joint Task Force National Capital Region will provide additional forces to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and other units of police who needs it,” he said.

“We don’t have information on that and it’s a matter that I would not want to divulge,” Padilla added, when asked about the number of soldiers deployed for SONA. Robina Asido/DMS