The Philippine government will investigate the alleged presence of Turkish terrorists, particularly the Fetullah Gulen Movement, in the country, Malacanang said on Thursday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the military is verifying the statement of Turkish Ambassador Esra Cankorur regarding the presence of Turkish terrorists.

"We will investigate organizations abetting or aiding terrorism and will hold them accountable, especially those that may be working as fronts for terrorist and criminal activities, as alleged by the Ambassador," he said.

In an ambush interview at SM Megamall, Philippine National Police Director General Ronald de la Rosa said it is "most likely" Turkish terrorists entered the Philippines.

"Because all the jihadists who wanted to go to Syria and Iraq don't have other approach but to go through Turkey. Now that Turkey closed down their border, there are advisories that the ISIS leaders can go to southern Philippines", he said.

In an interview at ANC's Headstart, Cankorur said the Fetullah Gulen Movement, which instigated a failed coup in her country last year, has branched out in 50 countries, including the Philippines.

She has claimed that the group has opened a school in Zamboanga in 1997 and two others in Manila and it has also been operating foundations.

Abella said the Philippines is working closely with all other nations to combat terrorism.

"This is now a global threat that can be better addressed through a unified effort," he said. Celerina Monte, Alanna Ambi/DMS.