President Rodrigo Duterte extended on Thursday deep sympathies to families of two soldiers who were killed in the government air strike targeting the Islamic State-inspired Maute Terror Group in Marawi City.

"On behalf of the President, we wish to express our deepest condolences to the families of the two soldiers who were killed in yesterday’s air strike accident while fighting Maute rebel remnants," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

He said the government is saddened by the "unfortunate incident."

A team has been created to investigate the circumstances that led to the tragedy, Abella said.

"These fallen men in uniform laid down their lives for duty, flag and country," he said, adding they will be remembered for their heroism.

Abella assured the government will provide necessary assistance to their bereaved families.

Aside from the two slain soldiers, 11 were wounded in the air strike Wednesday noon.

The bomb used by the military was 250 meters off target and the impact of the explosion caused the collapse of nearby structures accidentally hitting the two government troopers who succumbed to death, said a military spokesman on Wednesday.

On May 31, 10 soldiers were also killed when air strikes missed the Maute terrorists in Marawi. Celerina Monte/DMS