President Rodrigo Duterte urged on Sunday the Muslim Filipinos to channel their energy towards national unity as he joined them in celebrating Eid'l Fitr or Feast of Ramadan.

"The first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal always brings great joy to our Muslim brothers and sisters. This signifies the successful journey towards spiritual purification through a month-long fasting," Duterte said in a statement.

"On this special day, remember to thank Allah for bestowing upon you the resolve, courage and fortitude to obey His commandments during the blessed month of Ramadan," he added.

He wished that the "renewed sense of spiritual accomplishment" of the Muslim Filipinos would give them strength and courage to cultivate the communities.

"In times when all odds seem stacked against us, it is our willpower and faith that will always see us through," the President said.

"Let us channel our energies towards fostering national unity- because dedicating our lives to the betterment of humanity is the best way to demonstrate our devotion to God," he stressed.

Duterte urged the Muslim Filipinos "to work towards building a society that is grounded on love, mutual respect and understanding."

He also wished that the Feast of Ramadan brought "happiness, peace and prosperity" to all.

The Muslim Filipino community celebrated Eid'l Fitr amid the imposition of martial law in the whole of Mindanao due to the Marawi crisis.

An eight-hour humanitarian pause or temporary halting of military offensive operations against the Islamic State-linked Maute Terror Group was declared from 6am to 2pm on Sunday in observance of the Feast.

The Muslim Filipinos in Metro Manila gathered in different venues, such as at Quirino Grandstand in Manila, to celebrate Eid'l Fitr. Ella Dionisio/DMS