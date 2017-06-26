The Department of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that no Filipino was hurt in the recent attacks in Pakistan.

According to the DFA, this was the report from the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad.

Over 80 people have been reported killed in th twin blasts in the northwestern town of Parachinar and in the suicide car bombing in the southwestern city of Quetta on Friday.

"The Philippine government conveys its sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims," the DFA said in a statement.

The Foreign Affairs department said that the Embassy in Islamabad continues to monitor the situation. DMS