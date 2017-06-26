The Philippine military has deployed a vessel to Cotabato to help in its operations against the Islamic State-linked Maute Terror Group, Malacanang said on Sunday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the Philippine Navy has dispatched BRP Davao del Sur in Cotabato.

"BRP Davao del Sur will greatly assist in our military operations in quelling the rebellion in Marawi," he said.

He said the Navy ship would also deliver military supplies and relief goods to the displaced families due to the ongoing military operations against the terrorists.

"The vessel will be utilized as a back-up floating medical facility to treat the wounded," Abella added.

He also said the BRP Davao is ready to provide the support required once the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and rebuilding of Marawi begins.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said that at least P20 billion would be earmarked for the rehabilitation of Marawi.

The reconstruction of the devastated city would only start once it is cleared of the Maute terrorists. Celerina Monte/DMS