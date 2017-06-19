State-run Philippine National Railways is set to increase its fare, first in 20 years, beginning July 1 to "reduce the company's operating deficit," the management said.

The fare hike, contained in PNR Board Resolution approved on Dec. 3, 2014, stated that minimum fare would be raised from P10 to P15 or from P0.71 to P1.07 per kilometer.

PNR train advisory posted on its website said the P15-minimum fare is applicable to "first 14 kilometers and additional P5.00 for every zone travelled."

PNR, however, has different fare tariffs for the ordinary and air conditioned Metro South Commuter Train.

According to the fare matrices posted on PNR's website, for ordinary trains, the minimum fare is P12, while the highest is P48. For air conditioned, the fares are between P15 and 60.

"We are only implementing a fare increase that has been long delayed for more than 20 years," PNR general manager Junn Magno said. There was no fare increase at PNR in the last 20 years.

"The fare increase now is expected to raise additional revenue for the maintenance of its existing rolling stock, tracks and operating stations," he added.

PNR, which has 26 stations, services to and from Tutuban, Manila to Calamba, Laguna and vice versa. It has plan to revive services up to Bicol Region. (Celerina Monte/DMS)